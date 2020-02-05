Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Financial Trojan horses

Beware the IMF and the World Bank — they have been described as less than honest brokers

05 February 2020 - 16:14
An IMF sign in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP
An IMF sign in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

IMF and World Bank fiscal policies are designed to create debt that cannot be repaid, in essence to further global interests.

John Perkins’s book Confessions of an Economic Hitman details the process in excruciating detail. Michael Hudson’s book Killing The Host illustrates beyond doubt how this creation of debt leads not only to debt that can never be repaid, but to a consequence where a country’s sovereign asset base is confiscated to satisfy such debt.

Greece, Kenya and Zambia have fallen prey to this rapacious programme, by having to sell off public assets like ports to foreign interests. Hudson describes these institutions as less than honest brokers.

Our financial “experts” in government need to realise that debt denominated in currencies other than rand, provided by these institutions or foreign bankers, are akin to financial Trojan horses, especially when incurred in an attempt to save the insaveable.

These books contain a clarion call that needs to be heeded.

Frank Payne
Sandton

SA needs bold steps to overhaul embattled SOEs, says IMF

The fund's directors warn of the risks from state owned enterprises, chiefly Eskom
Economy
5 days ago

IMF aid to Congo Republic on hold over Glencore and Trafigura loans

Talks on repayment of huge oil-backed advances to the country are stuck
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Why the IMF cut SA’s 2020 growth forecast

Montfort Mlachila, the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative in SA, talks to Business Day TV
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Give Transnet boss Portia Derby a break
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Cosatu might just be right about Eskom and ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa follow De Klerk and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.