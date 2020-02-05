LETTER: Financial Trojan horses

IMF and World Bank fiscal policies are designed to create debt that cannot be repaid, in essence to further global interests.

John Perkins’s book Confessions of an Economic Hitman details the process in excruciating detail. Michael Hudson’s book Killing The Host illustrates beyond doubt how this creation of debt leads not only to debt that can never be repaid, but to a consequence where a country’s sovereign asset base is confiscated to satisfy such debt.

Greece, Kenya and Zambia have fallen prey to this rapacious programme, by having to sell off public assets like ports to foreign interests. Hudson describes these institutions as less than honest brokers.

Our financial “experts” in government need to realise that debt denominated in currencies other than rand, provided by these institutions or foreign bankers, are akin to financial Trojan horses, especially when incurred in an attempt to save the insaveable.

These books contain a clarion call that needs to be heeded.

Frank Payne

Sandton