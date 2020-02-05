Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake

The president’s praise of two horrible leaders is worrying if he meant his words

05 February 2020 - 16:00
Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: REUTERS
Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: REUTERS

I believe it is telling that President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to praise Robert Mugabe at his funeral, as well as Daniel arap Moi on his passing earlier this week. This is akin to (in Mugabe’s case) praising Pol Pot as a leader of the people rather than the evil despot he was. Moi was also ruthless and horribly corrupt.

Is Ramaphosa  just a coward, believing otherwise but not daring to upset the black establishment and their victim mentality? It would be even more scary if he actually believes the nonsense he says. Either way, he fails the people of the continent.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail

JUSTICE MALALA: Leaders pave the way for more massacres by praising Robert Mugabe

Response to Zimbabwe leader’s death shows the lives of African citizens don’t matter to fellow Africans, except when it is fashionable and on public ...
Opinion
3 months ago

TONY LEON: Let’s not beat about the bush — ruthless Mugabe walked the well-hewn path of extreme dictators

Even after he tipped Zimbabwe into the abyss, Mbeki and Ramaphosa feed into the greater tragedy of his long misrule
Opinion
4 months ago

LETTER: Boos for Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe president’s long life was a tragedy for his country
Opinion
4 months ago

Cyril Ramaphosa battles with African migrant backlash

Ramaphosa sends special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to several African states
National
4 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Give Transnet boss Portia Derby a break
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Cosatu might just be right about Eskom and ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa follow De Klerk and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.