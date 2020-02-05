LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake

I believe it is telling that President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to praise Robert Mugabe at his funeral, as well as Daniel arap Moi on his passing earlier this week. This is akin to (in Mugabe’s case) praising Pol Pot as a leader of the people rather than the evil despot he was. Moi was also ruthless and horribly corrupt.

Is Ramaphosa just a coward, believing otherwise but not daring to upset the black establishment and their victim mentality? It would be even more scary if he actually believes the nonsense he says. Either way, he fails the people of the continent.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail