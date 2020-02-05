LETTER: Anti-Trump-tinted glasses

Dawie Jacobs refers to US President Donald Trump as “abusing power and inviting foreign meddling in his country’s affairs” (“Spare us another Donald Trump term”, February 3).

He goes further and states that the impeachment will always stand against Trump’s name, and that he has been found guilty by international opinion and the majority of American citizens. He even compares him to Jacob Zuma.

I don’t know where he gets his news from (probably CNN), but I have never read anywhere that Trump has been found guilty of any of these accusations. The “majority of Americans” actually support him, and as for “international opinion”, there are many different opinions from many different countries in a world where the zeitgeist has moved away from liberal ideals to a more sober conservatism.

In many other people’s opinions this impeachment will always stand against Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats. I suppose it is all about perspective. Perhaps if Jacobs were to remove his anti-Trump-tinted glasses and look at it soberly he would notice that his accusations are just mudslinging.

Marius Botha

Johannesburg