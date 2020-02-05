Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anti-Trump-tinted glasses

The idea that the US president has been found guilty of crimes is as mythical as his alleged unpopularity

05 February 2020 - 15:55
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

Dawie Jacobs refers to US President Donald Trump as “abusing power and inviting foreign meddling in his country’s affairs” (“Spare us another Donald Trump term”, February 3).

He goes further and states that the impeachment will always stand against Trump’s name, and that he has been found guilty by international opinion and the majority of American citizens. He even compares him to Jacob Zuma.

I don’t know where he gets his news from (probably CNN), but I have never read anywhere that Trump has been found guilty of any of these accusations. The “majority of Americans” actually support him, and as for “international opinion”, there are many different opinions from many different countries in a world where the zeitgeist has moved away from liberal ideals to a more sober conservatism.

In many other people’s opinions this impeachment will always stand against Nancy Pelosi  and the rest of the Democrats. I suppose it is all about perspective. Perhaps if Jacobs were to remove his anti-Trump-tinted glasses and look at it soberly he would notice that his accusations are just mudslinging.

Marius Botha
Johannesburg

Will any US Democrat vote with the GOP to acquit Trump?

Democrat senators who represent Trump-leaning states have to decide whether they will buck their party line
World
1 day ago

Trump’s bellicose and divisive state of the union address

Some Democrats walked out; Trump refused to shake Nancy Pelosi’s hand — and Pelosi tore up his speech on live TV
World
6 hours ago

Trump impeachment trial closes with acquittal assured

Adam Schiff wraps up closing arguments with forceful appeal for conviction as Trump's lawyers call the case against him politically motivated, ...
World
1 day ago

EU warns against Trump’s Middle East peace plan

EU foreign policy chief says the bloc has concerns about the annexation of Palestinian territory and the final status of Jerusalem
World
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Give Transnet boss Portia Derby a break
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Cosatu might just be right about Eskom and ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Can Ramaphosa follow De Klerk and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.