LETTER: State had all the time needed to make everyone feel included

To say majority needs help in being incorporated into nation’s public life is not very complimentary

04 February 2020 - 16:04
Ayabonga Cawe seems delighted that he has identified the reason for economic, ethical and corrupt failure in SA. It is apparently because former president FW de Klerk “failed to incorporate the African people into the nation’s public life” (“Time to take the step SA ignored in 1994", February 3).

People make their own public life, often influenced by culture. Was there no kind of public life before the colonial era? Are we really suggesting that with a majority vote of that magnitude the African people have in some way been kept out of a particular kind of public life they would want to participate in? Exactly who prevented them and how?

The majority democratic government has had 25 years of power in which to make anyone who is too shy more comfortable about moving in or out of a public or private life for that matter. Finding a culprit for not incorporating a major segment of society into public life is to deny the roles of initiative, enterprise and ingenuity, and is a slur on competent people.

Normally it is minorities that are supposed to need some kind of assistance. To hold that with an overwhelming political clout a particular society still needs some kind of invitation or “incorporation” into what is pretty well its own life, is not very complimentary.

Finally, in a bit of pseudo erudition, we are told that “transformation ... has foreclosed the space for negotiation on production-related, structural and technological shifts”.

Gavin Barnett
Somerset West

