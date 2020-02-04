LETTER: Power to the people won’t come from the public sector

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s revelation that he plans to establish an electricity provider in addition to Eskom reflects the mentality of a government that fails to understand a basic truth. This is that most economic activity is handled far more efficiently by the private sector than by a government sector staffed by political appointees who are ignorant of the nature of the economic sectors entrusted to their care.

Trouble is, such mentally challenged public sector incumbents are seemingly unaware of their considerable intellectual shortcomings. Or perhaps such shortcomings do not form part of the equation, since the prime motivation is to bleed all government entities dry of taxpayers’ money, with each new public sector creation offering additional looting opportunities.

John Spira

Johannesburg