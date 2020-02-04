Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power to the people won’t come from the public sector

Energy minister should realise an electricity provider will be best run by the private sector

04 February 2020 - 16:40
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: AFP PHOTO

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s revelation that he plans to establish an electricity provider in addition to Eskom reflects the mentality of a government that fails to understand a basic truth. This is that most economic activity is handled far more efficiently by the private sector than by a government sector staffed by political appointees who are ignorant of the nature of the economic sectors entrusted to their care.

Trouble is, such mentally challenged public sector incumbents are seemingly unaware of their considerable intellectual shortcomings. Or perhaps such shortcomings do not form part of the equation, since the prime motivation is to bleed all government entities dry of taxpayers’ money, with each new public sector creation offering additional looting opportunities.

John Spira
Johannesburg

Gwede Mantashe outlines vision for SA’s future electricity market

Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
National
17 hours ago

SA looking at creating new energy producer outside Eskom, says Mantashe

Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
National
1 day ago

CARTOON: Gwede Mantashe goes off the grid

Tuesday, February 4 2020
Opinion
13 hours ago

Will Gwede Mantashe make or break SA’s mining future this week?

Eskom crisis will cast a long shadow over any talk of big new investments in mining
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
MOELETSI MBEKI: How can we complete the process ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: SAA decision shows up the Treasury ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: FW’s choice: surrender with perks or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Your turn to step up, Mr President
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: It’s forward to basics at Eskom now
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.