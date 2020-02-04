LETTER: Inaccuracy democratised

I have been fascinated by the media coverage of the anniversary of the unbanning of the ANC. The prevailing narrative seems to be formulated on talk shows that take callers who share both informed and ... um ... emotional views. Unfortunately, this democratisation of views may not be helping us find the truth: many of the viewpoints are simply factually inaccurate.

I have heard FW de Klerk explain to a small audience of US students in an academic environment that the National Party wanted to end apartheid in the early 1980s, but they saw themselves as fighting the Cold War. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War are arguably the main reasons the ANC and SACP were unbanned.

Greg Becker

Via e-mail