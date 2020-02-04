LETTER: Business must help SA’s youth

Our youth are in crisis. In the words of Centre for Development and Enterprise head Ann Bernstein, “The SA economy is hostile to the young.” The country has 8,3-million (41%) young "neets" (not in employment, education or training). A grim reality. But what are we as a business community going to do about it?

Urgent structural change is required to turn around the economic inertia holding back our youth, and SA’s economy makes for a tentative business investment climate. An exception is SA's business process outsourcing sector, which exceeded its job creation target by 25.7% in the latter part of 2019. Many of our youth would find it difficult to break into the job market otherwise, due to circumstances beyond their control.

In yet another attempt to highlight their plight students recently embarked on a national shutdown at universities. The campaign was called off after an agreement was reached between the South African Student Union and higher education minister Blade Nzimande. The minister granted National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students permission to register if they sign an acknowledgement of debt and meet the academic requirements for continued funding. But this and other recent student revolts are simply a microcosm of the deep-seated (and warranted) frustration that permeates our youth, as well as a very real fear for their future.

The business community has shown resilience and innovation during SA's most trying times. This is exactly what we need during this crisis. May we not go down in history as the generation to have dismissively said that things could be a lot worse. Rather, let’s start making them better – for the sake of our youth and our legacy.

Robert Joubert, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.