LETTER: Austerity is indispensable

We differ when he states that austerity measures will not only slow economic growth but will generate further inequality. Without austerity, we will not find the resources with which to finance the further investments in public services of which he writes. Stated differently, we have to reduce fruitless and wasteful expenditure, expenditure on interest payments, and growth in the public sector wage bill, to generate the resources required for investment.

When these resources are found, by rebalancing the national budget in favour of increased investment, it will be necessary to redirect the limited project management capacity that exists in the public sector to their management. Otherwise, these resources will be wasted; they will not build efficient and effective state-owned enterprises. They will neither enhance the productive capacity of the economy nor facilitate higher rates of economic growth. They will be consumed.

If these measures constitute austerity, they are an indispensable component of the package of measures this country needs if the economy is to grow faster. I agree, though, that it would be nice if we could all build a better society.

XP Guma, Via e-mail

