LETTER: Super-myopic Mahumapelo needs shunting

If ever there was proof of the deplorable political dishonesty and lack of commitment to real democracy within the parliamentary caucus of the ANC, it lies in the reported utterances of senior ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo that the ANC will “never support a motion in parliament in the name of the opposition DA ... it’s impossible”.

Perhaps the DA should propose a motion of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fight against corruption, or express support for expropriation without compensation, or announce DA approval of the national health insurance proposals. According to Mahumapelo, the ANC would have to oppose these motions just because they originate with the DA. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

Somehow our president has to get rid of the self-important, self-enriching buffoons within his caucus. At the very least, he and his cabinet, as self-professed champions of democracy, should unambiguously disassociate themselves from Mahumapelo’s foolish statements.

A good way to remove these misguided zealots and realise the promised “new dawn” would be to take heed of the sensible messages embodied in the letter of Lazola Vabaza and other like-minded contributors to this letter page, and perform a purge of individuals who constantly undermine him (“Reshuffle for renewal”, January 30). The cabinet should be rearranged with a view to achieving a government of national consensus and unity.

Ramaphosa has the power to do this, and if he did, the people of SA would take to the streets to protect his back and relegate the pro-Zuma, pro-Magashule cabal within the ANC to the insignificant political corner to which they belong.

David Gant, Kenilworth

