Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State should pay market value for land

03 February 2020 - 16:49
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
As whites own most, by value, of the property that is in private hands, expropriation without compensation is (rightly) seen by whites as an attack on them. Our white ancestors sinned in the past, but exacting redress in this manner will be damaging to the country.

We should all be aware that whites pay at least 50% of total tax. Seizing property will cause much of this tax to disappear as whites either go out of business or leave SA.

Paying market value for land (acquired by the government for land reform) will place funds in the hands of farmers and enable huge investment in the agricultural value chain. The resultant confidence and goodwill will in turn facilitate the mentoring of new farmers. Paying nothing for land and improvements will weaken and ultimately destroy this value chain.

The two main pillars of our constitution are the sanctity of the individual and the sanctity of property. If the sanctity of property goes, the entire constitution falls. It cannot stand on one leg.

Willem Cronje, Via e-mail

Dutch minister calls for SA clarity on land reform and property rights

Trading partner  pledges support but calls for reflection on expropriation without compensation
National
22 hours ago

Deadline extended for public comment on land expropriation

Various groups called for the comment period to be extended because the festive period made it difficult for most individuals and organisations to ...
National
4 days ago

No need to change constitution for land expropriation, says think-tank

Helen Suzman Foundation argues for the establishment of a clearly defined overall legislative and regulatory framework
National
4 days ago

