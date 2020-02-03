LETTER: State should pay market value for land

As whites own most, by value, of the property that is in private hands, expropriation without compensation is (rightly) seen by whites as an attack on them. Our white ancestors sinned in the past, but exacting redress in this manner will be damaging to the country.

We should all be aware that whites pay at least 50% of total tax. Seizing property will cause much of this tax to disappear as whites either go out of business or leave SA.

Paying market value for land (acquired by the government for land reform) will place funds in the hands of farmers and enable huge investment in the agricultural value chain. The resultant confidence and goodwill will in turn facilitate the mentoring of new farmers. Paying nothing for land and improvements will weaken and ultimately destroy this value chain.

The two main pillars of our constitution are the sanctity of the individual and the sanctity of property. If the sanctity of property goes, the entire constitution falls. It cannot stand on one leg.

Willem Cronje, Via e-mail