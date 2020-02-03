LETTER: Spare us another Donald Trump term

As expected, the Republican-led US Senate failed the American people for political expediency, giving Donald Trump carte blanche to continue his abuse of power and a free hand to invite foreign meddling in his country’s affairs.

Despite the whitewash, carefully orchestrated by the White House, his impeachment by the House of Representatives will always stand against his name, and his exposure in the Senate will never be erased from the history books.

Despite the cover-up in the Senate, he has been found guilty as charged in the court of international opinion and in the opinion of a majority of American citizens.

SA is still paying for the damage done to our country during two terms of a corrupt president; may the US and the world be spared a second Trump term.

The ball is now squarely in the court of the American electorate. Their judgement at the ballot box in November will be vital for the future of the US.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag