LETTER: Pandemics are like tsunamis

I suppose we must trust health minister Zweli Mkhize’s assertion that SA is prepared for the coronavirus, even though it has already overwhelmed the Chinese health system. Despite the medical advances of the past 100 years, pandemics have a tsunami-like potential to submerge even the best contingency plans.

Preparing for an overseas trip, I tried to buy face masks in Cape Town last week. Stocks were already sold out, mainly it seems to Chinese tour groups.

While the Chinese deaths and confirmed number of cases still appear small, the pandemic has just begun. Nor do the numbers include those who haven’t made it to a Wuhan hospital, if there is still space to admit them.

With a population of more than 1-billion, an infection rate of 4% would mean 40-million sick Chinese people requiring specialised medical assistance. That’s impossible.

As part of his coronavirus preparations I hope Mkhize read Prof Howard Phillip’s account of SA’s 1918 “Black October”, when it was hit by the Spaanse griep. The initial strain, which arrived via Durban, was mild and “flu” itself was not seen in the public mind with the same horror as plague, so the Cape Town authorities quarantined the Labour Corps passengers who arrived on the Jaroslav and Veronej in mid-September for three days, not four.

That extra day might well have prevented the apocalypse that followed. For they took the lethal “second wave” virus home with them on trains to Kimberley, Bloemfontein and just about everywhere else.

Initial Cape jokes about the “flu” soon disappeared when 400 people died in a day. Thousands of sick had no-one to tend to them. Six temporary hospitals were established. Bodies were lying on the road between Cape Town and Sea Point. Ministers and priests all but lived at the Maitland cemetery. Mass graves were dug to be filled from piled carts.

Death could be quick. Brides are said to have expired at the altar, and you could be talking to someone of a morning to hear that they were “flat” in the afternoon.

In proportion to today’s population figures, Cape Town would have lost almost 200,000 souls in little over a month. The griep stopped business far more effectively than Eskom ever could. Nationally the death toll now would be more than 2-million..

Kimberley lost more than a quarter of its diamond miners and then sent the rest home to the Transkei, with predictable results. Then just under three months old, it is almost miraculous that Nelson Mandela survived the umbathalala.

A black man was almost five times as likely to die from the flu as a white woman, and Cape Town’s poor housing was seen as a contributing factor. So Sidney DeLavis’s drive for improvements unintentionally resulted later in the segregated estates of Pinelands, Langa and, yes, Bishop Lavis itself.

But Cape Town did get a new hospital at Groote Schuur, and the flu gave a real leg up to the life insurance industry, with one company advertising with the tag line “Insure now before it’s too late”.

The next time Mkhize drives in to parliament he could reflect on the statue of SA’s first prime minister, Louis Botha, who died from the third wave of flu in 1919. His dark equestrian statue is a potent symbol of SA’s worst pandemic.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

