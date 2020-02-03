LETTER: A poisonous climate change argument

Colin Flockhart’s letter refers. The last decade was undeniably the hottest on record, and increased human activity and an increased human population were undeniably the drivers of that increase in temperature (“Climate articles contradict party line”, January 30).

Shifts in world temperature do occur naturally, but human activity is accelerating increases in temperature beyond what can be best accommodated. Of course, Flockhart is able to comprehend all of this, but I don’t think he’ll change his mind.

Far from being virtuous, I am mindful of being stuck on the lifeboat (the planet) with him. His argument is wilful and poisonous, and not as witty as he may have hoped.

Darron Araujo, Cape Town

