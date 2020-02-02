LETTER: Barbara Hogan’s list did not kill Neil Aggett

In her piece reporting on the Aggett inquest (“Barbara Hogan still haunted by document that led to arrest of Neil Aggett”, January 29) Naledi Shange wrote that Hogan was “still haunted by a list … she compiled that resulted in the arrest and subsequent death of Neil Aggett”.

As constructed, the sentence implies that Hogan was responsible for the death of Aggett, which, of course, she was not. Only the people who hounded him physically and psychologically in John Vorster Square carry that burden.

Ruth Muller

Northlands