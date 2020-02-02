LETTER: ANC forgets that property is tied to liberty

British philosopher John Locke wrote that “security of one’s property is intimately linked to one’s freedom”. US president John Adams said: “Property must be secured or liberty cannot exist.” Another American founding father, Alexander Hamilton, wrote: “Adieu to the security of property, adieu to security of liberty.”

The ANC strove for liberty and attained it in 1994, but now it misses the contradiction — the threat it poses to our liberty (and theirs) by its assault on the security of property in its proposals for expropriation without compensation. Typically thoughtless and confused.

Roy Fury

Hyde Park

