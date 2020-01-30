LETTER: Reshuffle for renewal

While pondering the latest attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn vision, I felt that there may be merit in a cabinet reshuffle, my point being that the only way for the new dawn to yield any positive results is if there is “national consensus”.

Ramaphosa needs to co-opt more opposition parties in his government to run a stable project of building a capable developmental state. Already in his cabinet is an official party leader, Patricia de Lille, a good strategic move to forge a state of nationhood that rises above the factional trappings of the ANC.

Bantu Holomisa of the UDM would be a good fit at the water & sanitation ministry. In addition, Nkululeko Hlengwa of the IFP would be better placed as home affairs minister than the incumbent. As minister in the presidency responsible for women, Natasha Mazzoni of the DA is well placed because the ANC and DA are wasting time in fighting each other in the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

My proposed realignment in terms of these proposed appointments in the state will, first, signal that the ANC is not threatened by the opposition parties. Second, the president will communicate a message to the nation that he is serious about building a capable state by forging national consensus. Third, investors’ concerns about the future of the country will be addressed as they will see that the project of national unity is the driver of our common vision.

Lastly, such changes to the executive arm of the state will communicate to all that the ANC is the leader of society, not a factional grouping of the party.

Lazola Vabaza,Via e-mail

