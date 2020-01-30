Opinion / Letters

LETTER: One party cannot do it

A government of national unity should be established to get country back on track

30 January 2020 - 17:01
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Contrary to Terry Crawford-Browne's letter, the cause of the US banking crisis in 1929, which culminated in the Great Depression, was not the incompetence of the Hoover administration but a series of events that aligned to create the perfect storm (“Cyril Ramaphosa is losing the credibility he needs to sort out SA mess”, January 28).

This was not helped by a Europe dealing with the aftermath of the Treaty of Versailles, which destroyed any hope of recovery in Germany. Ironically, it took World War 2 for the US to come back to full employment, not the supposed policies of a paternalistic Franklin Roosevelt.

The crisis we are experiencing in SA is three-fold. There is no effective bureaucracy to execute any policies that might turn the ship around. We have an inept administration that is mired in a failed policy of affirmative action. As in Zimbabwe, the governing class is part of the state capture problem and is doing everything in its power to retain access to the state ATM.

President Ramaphosa’s power base has always been the trade unions, but their leaders have also been corrupted by power and the pleasures it brings them. Wholesale retrenchment is politically unfathomable as it will destroy the black middle class and the votes this constituency gives the ANC. The point is that Ramaphosa is not, was not and cannot be the saviour of this country.

What we need is an acknowledgment by all political parties that the problems are too big for any single party to tackle, and that a government of national unity should be established. This political union worked well for Britain and the US during World War 2.

John Catsicas 
Via e-mail

ANN CROTTY: Why South Africans distrust government and media

South Africans believe business more than the government or the media
Opinion
13 hours ago

Moody’s sees nothing to flag from government

Ratings agency is scouting for signs of a vision with credibility, but will allow SA some more time
National
1 day ago

The ANC’s dirty dance with your pension

With government finances in such a mess, the easiest way to plug the hole might be to force you to use your pension fund money to bail out ...
Features
13 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s expropriation proposal à la Zimbabwe is likely to prompt court challenges

Ironically, the ANC insists its plan to let the government decide on compensation will prevent chaos
National
2 days ago

LETTER: No egalitarian society under capitalism

Free Market Foundation veers off track and promotes untruths about our economic system
Opinion
2 days ago

Compensation Fund’s failure to pay health providers bodes ill for NHI

The Compensation Fund is the legal model for the National Health Insurance fund, which aims to pay for the health care of all South Africans
National
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play
2.
PETER BRUCE: ANC is stealing money to throw at ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane puts ANC in awkward ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa is losing the credibility ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa faces his expropriation ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.