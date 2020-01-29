LETTER: Tony Heard’s ‘detoxing of SA politics’ — what a load of drivel!

“Happily, there are signs of recovery under President Cyril Ramaphosa.” Could he provide just one example, please? And: “Let us, then, agree on fundamentals, and the only place to begin is the spirit of a social compact that produced our permanent constitution introduced in 1996.” Fundamentals such as socialism, of which Winston Churchill said: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

We are experiencing precisely this in SA. Margaret Thatcher said: “The problem with socialism is the fact that it eventually runs out of other people’s money.” Isn’t that exactly what has been happening in SA in recent years?

It is clear that this trend will not be stopped until the economy is completely destroyed. Government debt at 70%-80% as a percentage of GDP and a budget deficit of 7% of GDP is on the horizon. The destruction of the economy and the country up to now is much, much worse than the “hell of apartheid”.

Then there was: “This has to be done by the best brains and resources we can find for key jobs.” Through BEE and employment equity, which have placed unqualified people in positions where they could be totally corrupt and steal as much as they could? Forget it. “The new Eskom leadership is in line with common sense. So are some senior appointments to the SABC.” What absolute nonsense again.

It is clear that Heard was part of the problem and not the solution during his “22 years as an adviser in the presidency and the government, after four decades as a journalist”.

Fanie Brink, Bothaville

