LETTER: Land grabs just won’t work

Section 104 of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which gives Africa significant preferential export rights to the US, requires a commitment to private property rights. Expropriation without compensation flies in the face of this. Are we really going to throw away an advantage that is worth hundreds of millions of rand a year?

Land reform has not failed because of a lack of willing sellers, but due to the failure of the government to implement it properly, resulting in properties tied up in “land claims” for decades. Are those properties now just going to be confiscated? The shift in government rhetoric has been away from expropriation of “land” to “property” — in other words not just the land but all improvements and structures. What happens to the bonds on those properties? Are the banks going to have to suck it up, or will the previous owners be made to continue paying? This could have huge implications for the banking sector.

Many of the farms that have been handed over in terms of land claims are failing because of a lack of basic agricultural skills, so the slow rate of handover has actually prevented large-scale agricultural failure. How is expropriation without compensation going to address the skills shortfall? Previous owners are more likely to leave scorched earth than willingly stay and do skills transfers on confiscated land.

Effective farming with irrigation and mechanisation requires economies of scale, which means small subsistence farms will make little or no contribution to the country’s food needs. And why is the Ingonyama Trust in KwaZulu-Natal off limits? It was only put in place in 1994 and owns millions of hectares of arable land, farmed by tenant farmers who are more like serfs to the king, to whom they pay rent. Why aren’t they being given title to that land?

Dawn Ridler

Via e-mail