LETTER: Follow Gorbachev’s lead to fix our nation

29 January 2020 - 15:50
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
“The more things change, the more they remain the same.” This locution by the French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr is a truism to help us make sense of the paralysis we are experiencing in this country. A week after the ANC lekgotla (meeting), we have heard no viable prescriptions, and the sojourn at Davos has brought zero returns to a presidency that boasts about its record on foreign direct investment. 

The collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s was not driven by its inability to match the military capabilities of its nemesis, the US, but rather the inability of the Soviet Czarists at the Kremlin to explain the contradictions of their “superior ideology” to the people on the ground. The people had had enough of the blatant lack of opportunity to make a better life for themselves and their children.

The ANC collective, as it likes to call itself, faces the identical reality: that promoting the old slogans of the past to garner support is no longer effective, and the successors of the Mandela legacy are now seen as “empty suits” that race from one event to another producing nothing.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should consider what Mikhail Gorbachev, and subsequently FW de Klerk, did when they surveyed their respective federations. They came to a realisation that they could not continue with such obvious contradictions. Ramaphosa now has to cross his Rubicon, and call for a government of national unity that can reach a new consensus of making the necessary changes this country so desperately needs.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

