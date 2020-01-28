LETTER: Food for thought on sustainable diet choices

Andrea Burgener’s article began by firmly placing Veganuary within the heated topics of ethics and morality (“Being a vegan for the environment’s sake is full of contradictions”, January 15). It ignored the nuances of veganism and went on to dismiss the lifestyle in an attempt to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Protecting the sustainability of our planet by improving food systems does not stem from vegans. Food security, environmental sustainability and biodiversity preservation is shaped by scientists and researchers from many fields, which is evidenced by recent forums consisting of leaders in human health, agriculture, political science and environmental sustainability. These include the 2018 EAT-Lancet Commission on healthy diets from sustainable food systems and the 2019 National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine public forum on sustainable diets, food, and nutrition.

Experts with diverse backgrounds and approaches agree that moving towards a plant-based diet has significant environmental and health benefits. These coincide with reducing the suffering of sentient beings as far as practicable. This is bad news for those businesses unwilling to adapt to changes in the market.

Contrary to what is argued, embracing incremental changes and trying alternatives, for one month a year, is not radical. Identifying risks, researching alternatives and adapting our lifestyle choices to protect our families and communities and preserve our legacy, is fundamental human behaviour. We humans have adapted and overcome great challenges for millennia by developing, adopting and maintaining complex environmental and social systems. Together, we have been able to cause waves of positive change.

Adapting to environmental change through our food choices is simply the latest in a long line of human endeavours. Veganuary is a compromising grass-roots level initiative, providing an opportunity for people to discover alternatives, and to inspire them to make better food choices for themselves, their families and the very environments on which they rely.

Jean-Pierre Roux

Via e-mail