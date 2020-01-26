Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s march against the unions

The time has come to stand up to higher taxes while public sector remains bloated

26 January 2020 - 20:38
Eskom has at least 16,000 more workers than it needs, which has saddled it with a wage bill of R32.35bn per annum. This wage bill is partly responsible for the power utility not having enough money to keep its ageing power stations in a state of good repair, but the government steadfastly refuses to retrench any of these unneeded workers.

The situation is similar at other state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Consequently, the government is perilously short of money and, according to the grapevine, is thinking of increasing VAT and the fuel levy, which will come on top of a hefty increase in the price of electricity.

Consequently, I would like to suggest that the time has come for the hard-pressed taxpayer to take to the streets in a protest march aimed at forcing the government to stand up to the unions and do its duty. With our economy shrinking due to a population that grows faster than the economy, time is not on our side. Drastic action (including Helen Zille’s tax revolt) would seem to be the only solution left to us.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

