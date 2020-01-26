Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Enoch Mpianzi’s death a reality show for opportunists

Parents of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil are let down by a selfish system

26 January 2020 - 18:52
Women picket outside Parktown Boys' High following the death of pupil Enoch Mpianzi. Picture: ALON SKUY
Women picket outside Parktown Boys' High following the death of pupil Enoch Mpianzi. Picture: ALON SKUY

The tragic death of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi is now a platform for opportunists. They come into your home with their TV cameras to steal his parents’ pain. They manufacture rage to hide their guilt and gain their 15 minutes of fame.

When he was alive he was invisible to them. In his death his dreams suddenly matter. What did he want to be, they asked? A lawyer. Oh really!

The other day we saw a human rights big shot jumping a fence to fake sincerity. He cares, they say. Nonsense. He will jump a fence if the TV angle is right.

I feel most for Enoch’s parents. Their child was let down terribly by a selfish system, his death a reality show for opportunists — the Twitter lawyers with their advice, the talk-show hosts and their expert guests. It is all about them, the parents are just a sideshow to their child’s death. No-one remembers their pain.

No parent is supposed to die before their children. As Walter Mosley would say, we willingly participate in the lockdown of our humanity.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail  

