LETTER: ANC caught in Groundhog Day

26 January 2020 - 20:04
Watching the ANC run the SA economy is a bit like Groundhog Day – they do the same things over and over (committees, commissions, position papers, talk shops) but the hard decisions are never taken or executed, nor any consequence felt. Amazingly, we keep getting the same results, with the additional random shooting off a foot or two to spice things up.

If a foreign power had deliberately set out to inflict maximum economic harm on SA they wouldn’t have achieved a 10th of what the ANC has managed. Losses are running in the hundreds of billions of rand each year, with no end in sight.

The future of SA is less than bright as a consequence. The ANC leopard will not change its spots (cadre deployment, incompetence, corruption) and the electorate have not seen fit to vote the bums out.

Until there is a credible political force in SA capable of unseating the ANC, expect a steady decline in the country’s fortunes. A proud liberation party is now visiting misery and ruin on an industrial scale.

President Cyril Ramphosa is far from the messiah the country was hoping for. Weak and indecisive, he will seek consensus until the cows come home. Brace yourself as our slide into mediocrity accelerates.

Doug Heher 
Midstream

LETTER: Restitution is unaffordable

The government’s BEE and affirmative action policies have failed to right the wrongs of the past
6 hours ago

LETTER: ANC gets it at last

The governing party finally understands that the national airline SAA is gone
4 days ago

LETTER: ANC has robbed the disadvantaged

The grand-scale theft by the governing party is a crime against humanity
1 week ago

LETTER: ANC gets a green light to continue looting

Schweizer-Reneke by-election results give the ruling party the go-ahead to continue looting and pillaging
1 week ago

