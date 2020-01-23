LETTER: Unions depend on strife

All the hype about tackling the problems with the economy will turn out to be hot air, as we have become used to. The fundamental causes are a long way from being addressed.

For starters, the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are grossly overstaffed. The unions dictate to our socialist government and, apart from blocking retrenchments, have induced the government to bring in minimum wages and labour laws that encourage businesses to mechanise to the hilt so as to reduce labour.

Unions are a business and their income depends on having as many members as possible. For their members to keep their membership they have to continually create strife with employers to pretend they are endeavouring to serve the interests of their members. This has the effect of causing a rift between management and labour and affects productivity.

I have personally witnessed the closure of two agricultural implement manufacturers solely due to union activity. This has created a situation where the implements in question are now imported. Potato and carrot farms used to be labour intensive, but they have mechanised these operations and consolidated, with smaller farmers unable to compete.

The economy needs deregulation to become a true capitalist system; no minimum wages and the freedom to fire unproductive and troublemaking employees without restrictive legislation. The government needs to drop its BEE policies, which are just racism in disguise, and use expertise regardless of race.

The populist expropriation of property needs to be dropped. Farmers did not steal their property, they purchased it. Recently, a large farmer client committed suicide due to depression over the possibility of his life’s work being stolen from him.

Bill Kerr

Via e-mail