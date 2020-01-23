LETTER: Mantashe has the power to produce more power

In terms of section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has sole authority to “determine that new generation capacity is needed to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of electricity; determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated, and the percentages of electricity that must be generated from such sources; determine that electricity thus produced may only be sold to the persons or in the manner set out in such notice; determine that electricity thus produced must be purchased by the persons set out in such notice; and require that new generation capacity must be established through a tendering procedure, which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective; (and) provides for private sector participation.”

What this means is that Mantashe, and Mantashe alone, may permit municipalities to buy from independent power producers (IPPs), as opposed to Eskom. This is the crux of the case between the minister and Cape Town, which has been hanging in abeyance for several years. It also means the minister is the only person who can open a new bid window for IPPs to enable them to sell to the grid, and he could, immediately, allow Eskom to purchase any excess power produced by existing IPPs.

His continued procrastination in this regard suggests other interests at play — specifically the unions and “coal at all costs” lobbyists.

In 2017, then energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane amended the existing schedule 2 of the act, which exempted any generation solely for own use (such as rooftop solar) and any non-grid connected supply of electricity (except for commercial use), to require that all such new installations be registered with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

In turn, Nersa first announced then withdrew regulations regarding such generation, leaving municipalities and customers in a regulatory limbo.

What is needed now is clarity. Mantashe should immediately repeal Kubayi-Ngubane’s schedule 2, and revert to the original as passed by parliament, to encourage citizens and businesses to become self-sufficient and ease the burden on our constrained electricity supply (there is some question as to whether Kubayi-Ngubane even had the legal authority to actually amend a schedule to an act without bringing it to parliament).

The announcement made by the ANC this week that it supports these long-standing positions of the DA (and indeed, various energy experts) is to be welcomed. The question is: how long will it take for Mantashe to implement them?

Kevin Mileham, MP

DA shadow mineral resources and energy minister

