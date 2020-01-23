Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe has the power to produce more power

The minister is procrastinating over new generation capacity and IPPs while Eskom crashes and burns

23 January 2020 - 17:00
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: AFP
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: AFP

In terms of section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has sole authority to “determine that new generation capacity is needed to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of electricity; determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated, and the percentages of electricity that must be generated from such sources; determine that electricity thus produced may only be sold to the persons or in the manner set out in such notice; determine that electricity thus produced must be purchased by the persons set out in such notice; and require that new generation capacity must be established through a tendering procedure, which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective; (and) provides for private sector participation.”

What this means is that Mantashe, and Mantashe alone, may permit municipalities to buy from independent power producers (IPPs), as opposed to Eskom. This is the crux of the case between the minister and Cape Town, which has been hanging in abeyance for several years. It also means the minister is the only person who can open a new bid window for IPPs to enable them to sell to the grid, and he could, immediately, allow Eskom to purchase any excess power produced by existing IPPs.

His continued procrastination in this regard suggests other interests at play — specifically the unions and “coal at all costs” lobbyists.

In 2017, then energy minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane amended the existing schedule 2 of the act, which exempted any generation solely for own use (such as rooftop solar) and any non-grid connected supply of electricity (except for commercial use), to require that all such new installations be registered with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

In turn, Nersa first announced then withdrew regulations regarding such generation, leaving municipalities and customers in a regulatory limbo.

What is needed now is clarity. Mantashe should immediately repeal Kubayi-Ngubane’s schedule 2, and revert to the original as passed by parliament, to encourage citizens and businesses to become self-sufficient and ease the burden on our constrained electricity supply (there is some question as to whether Kubayi-Ngubane even had the legal authority to actually amend a schedule to an act without bringing it to parliament).

The announcement made by the ANC this week that it supports these long-standing positions of the DA (and indeed, various energy experts) is to be welcomed. The question is: how long will it take for Mantashe to implement them?

Kevin Mileham, MP 
DA shadow mineral resources and energy minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Gwede Mantashe appoints new Necsa board

The previous board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation resigned in toto citing a dysfunctional relationship with the minister
National
1 day ago

A good week for Gwede Mantashe

Energy minister and hazenile expert Gwede Mantashe finally appears to have had his light bulb moment
News & Fox
13 hours ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Waiting for Gwede ... for light, for action

The proposal to move Eskom to the energy ministry demonstrates the lack of movement in SA despite a year of crises
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ‘Fightback’ campaign fizzles out ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: DD Mabuza is a hungry man
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: ANC gets it at last
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s blog from another land
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

ANC eases way for independent power producer programme

National

We will avoid political interference at SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

National

Gwede Mantashe set to replace Necsa board members who resigned

National

LETTER: Gwede Mantashe puts coal jobs ahead of SA

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.