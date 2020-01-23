Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hlophe rules like MacBeth

23 January 2020 - 17:26
Cape Judge president John Hlophe at JSC tribunal hearing complaint of his misconduct in boksburg.PICTURE:PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Cape Judge president John Hlophe at JSC tribunal hearing complaint of his misconduct in boksburg.PICTURE:PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Reading about Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath’s gross misconduct complaint against judge president John Hlophe, I could only surmise that she was forced to take this unprecedented action as a last resort (“John Hlophe tried to influence judicial appointments in nuclear case, deputy says”, January 21).

Hlope’s alleged attempt to improperly influence two Constitutional Court judges is still before the Judicial Services Commission after almost 12 years of legal haggling. His performance in the case of MT Mulaudzi vs Old Mutual should in itself have seen to his dismissal. Instead, with his wife, justice Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, by his side, he rules the Western Cape bench like a malevolent Macbeth, not afraid to physically assault, swear at or otherwise belittle anyone who gets in his way.

The damage Hlophe has wrought on the judicial administration of the Western Cape will only be fully understood upon his removal. He is just another example of how terribly things can go wrong when “transformation” is ideologically imposed and the beneficiaries are allowed to run riot with no checks whatever.

If chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng wants to retain dignity and respect for the Western Cape legal system, he will have to act fast and decisively.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

John Hlophe tried to influence judicial appointments in nuclear case, deputy says

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the state deal between SA and Russia's ...
National
2 days ago

Mogoeng Mogoeng warns John Hlophe’s misconduct matter will take ‘very long’

Hlophe is accused of trying to influence two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma in a 2008 case related to the Scorpions’ ...
National
1 year ago

LETTER: No exceptions for judge

The rules must not be bent for Teflon-coated Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Opinion
1 year ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ‘Fightback’ campaign fizzles out ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: DD Mabuza is a hungry man
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: ANC gets it at last
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s blog from another land
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

NICOLE FRITZ: Judges’ silence is deafening in lone action against John Hlophe

Opinion

KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma’s shadow looms over judicial failure to resolve the Hlophe ...

Opinion / Columnists

After five years, tribunal against John Hlophe set to start in Sandton

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.