LETTER: Fake FDR story

Terry Crawford-Browne writes that Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1934, that his first 100 days “is recognised as having lifted the US economy out of the Great Depression” and that he threatened to jail businessmen who opposed the New Deal (“No business rescue case for SOEs”, January 22).

In fact Roosevelt was elected in November 1932 and took office on March 4, 1933. Nobody seriously believes his first 100 days lifted the Great Depression, which entered a new down phase in 1937-38 and continued until World War 2 ended it after 1941.

And of course FDR did not threaten to jail businessmen. Only someone like Donald Trump imagines that a US president could behave in such a way. Most businessmen continued to oppose the New Deal until it faded away.

Does Crawford-Browne know no facts?

RW Johnson

Via e-mail