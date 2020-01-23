Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fake FDR story

23 January 2020 - 17:51
A statue of Franklin D Roosevelt is shown at the Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC, US. Picture: ISTOCK
A statue of Franklin D Roosevelt is shown at the Roosevelt memorial in Washington DC, US. Picture: ISTOCK

Terry Crawford-Browne writes that Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1934, that his first 100 days “is recognised as having lifted the US economy out of the Great Depression” and that he threatened to jail businessmen who opposed the New Deal (“No business rescue case for SOEs”, January 22).

In fact Roosevelt was elected in November 1932 and took office on March 4, 1933. Nobody seriously believes his first 100 days lifted the Great Depression, which entered a new down phase in 1937-38 and continued until World War 2 ended it after 1941.

And of course FDR did not threaten to jail businessmen. Only someone like Donald Trump imagines that a US president could behave in such a way. Most businessmen continued to oppose the New Deal until it faded away.

Does Crawford-Browne know no facts?

RW Johnson
Via e-mail

ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity

The ANC NEC has decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this, even as SAA holds out for R2bn from the Treasury
National
1 day ago

LETTER: No business rescue case for SOEs

SA is still waiting for Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to tackle the country’s most urgent priorities
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: ‘Thuma mina’ and the woes directors face at SOEs

Too much overriding power by the ministers responsible and too many conflicts of interest render executives useless
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ‘Fightback’ campaign fizzles out ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: DD Mabuza is a hungry man
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: ANC gets it at last
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s blog from another land
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

We will avoid political interference at SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

National

NEVA MAKGETLA: Why SOEs keep plugging away at failing business models

Opinion

Weak implementation bedevils delivery, Cyril Ramaphosa says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.