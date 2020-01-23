Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chinese vegetable imports ignore local growers

23 January 2020 - 17:35
Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Picture: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Wandile Sihlobo’s latest column made me smile (“We should go all out to grow exposure to China’s agricultural market”, January 21). We are already on their radar — they are exporting vegetables to us.

Apart from the now-ubiquitous “exotic” mushrooms, frozen spinach has made an appearance at Checkers stores. When asked why Checkers could not source frozen spinach in SA, the supermarket group first mentioned drought, then “seasonal issues”, then consumer “choice” and price, while assuring me that the fresh product was widely available in their stores.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs and farmers, many of them women, are growing spinach all over the country, even in downtown Johannesburg these days.

Ruth Muller 
Northlands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WANDILE SIHLOBO: We should go all out to grow exposure to China’s agricultural market

Easing of US-Sino trade tensions will do little to boost SA agricultural exports
Opinion
2 days ago

FDI flows to SA remain steady despite policy uncertainty

Unctad says global foreign direct investment was flat in 2019, while flows to Africa rose 3%
Economy
2 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Should SA boost its agricultural exports to China?

Yes, it should, because SA’s exports to China are almost negligible now, but both being members of Brics should help with trade
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ‘Fightback’ campaign fizzles out ...
Opinion / State of play
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: DD Mabuza is a hungry man
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: ‘NHI isn’t why I left SA’
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: ANC gets it at last
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s blog from another land
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

US and China sign phase one of trade pact

World

Import of commodities by China not fazed by 2019’s US trade war

Opinion

ECONOMIC YEAR HEAD: Make or break for SA

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.