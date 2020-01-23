LETTER: Chinese vegetable imports ignore local growers

Wandile Sihlobo’s latest column made me smile (“We should go all out to grow exposure to China’s agricultural market”, January 21). We are already on their radar — they are exporting vegetables to us.

Apart from the now-ubiquitous “exotic” mushrooms, frozen spinach has made an appearance at Checkers stores. When asked why Checkers could not source frozen spinach in SA, the supermarket group first mentioned drought, then “seasonal issues”, then consumer “choice” and price, while assuring me that the fresh product was widely available in their stores.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs and farmers, many of them women, are growing spinach all over the country, even in downtown Johannesburg these days.

Ruth Muller

Northlands

