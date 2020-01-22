LETTER: Presidential contradiction

“We are encouraged that the lekgotla endorsed the recommendation that the power to determine the quantum of compensation for land expropriation should reside in the executive.” So said the president after the ANC national executive committee meeting, and yet little comment from the press.

This suggestion contradicts the ANC’s own amendment resolution, the non-amended part of Section 25, and the president’s numerous previous comments that expropriation without compensation will be lawful and under the scrutiny of the courts.

Moreover, it is meaningless, since any such executive determination would be subject to review under Promotion of Administrative Justice Act and will therefore be before the courts in any case. One wonders why the president makes such provocative remarks that have no substance, unless he has reasons of his own.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town