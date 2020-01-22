Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neil Aggett was an SA hero

22 January 2020 - 16:22
Jane Starfield mourns dead security police detainee Dr. Neil Aggett ouside John Vorster Square. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SUNDAY TIMES
Jane Starfield mourns dead security police detainee Dr. Neil Aggett ouside John Vorster Square. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SUNDAY TIMES

It is gratifying to witness the attention aroused by the opening of the inquest into the death of Neil Aggett.

SAfm radio did him proud in its pretrial broadcasts. The ensuing news coverage during the expected hearing of about five weeks can only enhance his reputation as one of SA’s greatest heroes.

In an eNCA video clip, we saw advocate Howard Varney telling the inquest court that after his arrest on November 27 1981, Aggett said to his sister: “It’s fine, I have nothing to answer for.” She vividly recalled visiting “an emaciated Neil” in John Vorster Square a month later, on December 31. On February 5 1982 she received the “earth-shattering news” of his death in detention.

Aggett had “nothing to answer for”, but died for ideals not unlike those of recognised heroes such as Jan Palach, who protested against the Soviet quashing of the “Prague Spring” of 1968, and Mohamed Bouazizi, whose suicide launched the “Arab Spring”.

Sadly, today’s long overdue attempt to substitute justice for the “fraudulent” previous inquest must rake up intense grief among all who will hold Aggett’s memory dear, regardless of the outcome of the inquest.

Siegfried Hannig
Randburg

Dockets of Aggett’s 1982 inquest were destroyed, says investigator

Wits University provides more than 3,000 pages of records but hundreds of documents are missing
National
1 day ago

Apartheid crimes: Justice delayed; justice denied

24 years after the TRC was founded, some victims’ families are still waiting for closure. Did the process sacrifice justice and truth for ...
Features
2 months ago

TRC: the struggle for justice continues

After a nine-year legal battle, the SA History Archive will this week begin to make the Truth & Reconciliation Commission victims’ database available ...
Features
7 months ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The peculiar case of SAA’s business ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Let’s stop being a nanny to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cadre deployment and Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Better for Telkom to swallow the ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
WATCH: How political interference is holding ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.