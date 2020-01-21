Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No-one supports a losing team

21 January 2020 - 17:21
South Africa batsman Anrich Nortje is bowled by Dom Bess as the close in fielders celebrate during Day Five of the Third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on January 20, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES

SA cricket captain Faf du Plessis expressed frustration over his team’s poor performance in the second and third Tests. Multiply that number by 55-million and one gets some idea of the nation’s feelings towards the team’s spineless performances.

Then add the team’s pathetic display at 2019’s World Cup and it comes as no surprise that attendances at the fourth Test at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium will be minuscule. No-one supports a losing team, especially one that shows no backbone.

Looking ahead, two strategies are recommended for a turnaround. First priority is to restore AB de Villiers, the world’s best batsman, to the mix; second, promote Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson to the top of the batting order.

John Spira
Johannesburg  

Faf in no mood to quit Test cricket just yet

Despite huge loss to England and calls for him to step down, Faf du Plessis will consider his future only after T20 World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Sorry SA, England have Proteas on the ropes

With only four wickets standing national team expected to be put out of their misery on Monday
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Du Plessis refuses to Faf about finger-pointing

Captain has chosen to stay aboard the sinking Proteas ship in the hope he can help to right it
Opinion
1 day ago

