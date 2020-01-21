LETTER: No-one supports a losing team

SA cricket captain Faf du Plessis expressed frustration over his team’s poor performance in the second and third Tests. Multiply that number by 55-million and one gets some idea of the nation’s feelings towards the team’s spineless performances.

Then add the team’s pathetic display at 2019’s World Cup and it comes as no surprise that attendances at the fourth Test at Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium will be minuscule. No-one supports a losing team, especially one that shows no backbone.

Looking ahead, two strategies are recommended for a turnaround. First priority is to restore AB de Villiers, the world’s best batsman, to the mix; second, promote Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson to the top of the batting order.

John Spira

Johannesburg

