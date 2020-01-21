LETTER: Neil Manthorp loses the plot

I have been an avid reader of your newspaper for many years, in no small measure due to its straight-talk approach. Like all of us, though, there will always lurk inconsistencies. In your case it is Neil Manthorp.

His at times illogical defence of the well-remunerated so-called professional Protea cricket players leaves one thinking we’re back in the times of The New Age newspaper, singing the praises of its most high facilitator, one Jacob Zuma.

Manthorp’s defence of a captain who clearly has signed out is the final straw (Du Plessis refuses to Faf about finger-pointing, January 20). He really needs a good dose of balanced assessment and reporting medicine. It will help him talk straight and not spin.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria

