Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neil Manthorp loses the plot

Illogical defence of Protea captain Faf du Plessis is the final straw

21 January 2020 - 16:20
Faf du Plessis at the post match press conference during day 5 of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on January 20, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN / GALLO IMAGES
Faf du Plessis at the post match press conference during day 5 of the 3rd Test match between South Africa and England at St Georges Park on January 20, 2020 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN / GALLO IMAGES

I have been an avid reader of your newspaper for many years, in no small measure due to its straight-talk approach. Like all of us, though, there will always lurk inconsistencies. In your case it is Neil Manthorp.

His at times illogical defence of the well-remunerated so-called professional Protea cricket players leaves one thinking we’re back in the times of The New Age newspaper, singing the praises of its most high facilitator, one Jacob Zuma.

Manthorp’s defence of a captain who clearly has signed out is the final straw (Du Plessis refuses to Faf about finger-pointing, January 20). He really needs a good dose of balanced assessment and reporting medicine. It will help him talk straight and not spin.

Deon Crafford

Pretoria

Faf in no mood to quit Test cricket just yet

Despite huge loss to England and calls for him to step down, Faf du Plessis will consider his future only after T20 World Cup
Sport
23 hours ago

Sorry SA, England have Proteas on the ropes

With only four wickets standing national team expected to be put out of their misery on Monday
Sport
1 day ago

Rabada ban ignores intensity of Test arena, says Boucher

Boucher admitted that losing Rabada for the final Test against England is a "massive blow" for SA
Sport
3 days ago

