LETTER: Leave SA delegation in Davos

One would hope that our Davos delegation filled a few SA Airways planes (business class) to Europe. Is it too much to hope that the airline’s business-rescue practitioner might suspend the return flight, ensuring an improvement in governance back home?

Friedrich Mueller

Brackendowns

