LETTER: Leave SA delegation in Davos

Here's hoping SAA business-rescue practitioner suspends return flight for good governance

21 January 2020 - 16:48
A man walks past the official logo of the World Economic Forum. File Picture: REUTERS
One would hope that our Davos delegation filled a few SA Airways planes (business class) to Europe. Is it too much to hope that the airline’s business-rescue practitioner might suspend the return flight, ensuring an improvement in governance back home?

Friedrich Mueller
Brackendowns

