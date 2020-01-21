Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give us facts, not hallucinations

Why not just name the anti-Ramaphosa gang

21 January 2020 - 17:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe

It would cement Business Day’s credibility and integrity if it were to do the decent thing and name and shame the gang that is purportedly determined to overthrow President Cyril Ramaphosa. Without favouring your readers with this insight you run the risk of reducing yourself to the Pravda of SA – engaging in a hunt for imagined “enemies of the people”, thus breeding leadership paranoia and ruining the lives of innocent people.

We’ve been through this before when a former president fingered three ANC members, including the current president, as conspirators against him, without providing any proof. It did not end well for him or the country. Don’t make us go through that sad chapter again.

Feed us facts, not fiction, not hallucinations. Ramaphosa has all the constitutional instruments available to him to chart his path, and no imagined gang can stop him. The ANC’s national general council is no elective conference; it provides a midterm review platform for the party. But even in the improbable event of a leadership challenge, so what? Are we not a democracy?

Nzonzobila Manzolwandle

Melrose

