LETTER: Wrong about Massmart

Your January 17 editorial refers (“Retail bosses are sitting ducks”).

The genesis of Massmart was six poorly located loss-making Makro stores, which I was appointed to lead in mid-1988.

For 19 years thereafter the group enjoyed a 23% per annum compounded growth of sales (33% of which was organic) and a 42% per annum compounded growth of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda). This growth was funded mainly through debt, with Wooltru’s 64% equity interest costing R380m by 1999.

Massmart was listed in 2000 at R12.50 per share, with a market value of R2.5bn. In the six years following listing the compound annual growth of headline earnings per share was 31%. In 2006 Massmart was the 161st largest retailer in the world and the 24th fastest growing over the previous five years.

In 2007 when I stood down as CEO the share price was R99, with returns on both capital employed and equity exceeding 50%. Progress on these metrics by my successor, Grant Pattison, and a 313-store, 13-country footprint persuaded Walmart to offer R148 per share in 2010.

So much for “demonstrating limited skills running a retail sales group”. The reasons for Massmart’s underperformance since then are multiple, but the statements “since it was cobbled together in the 1990s thanks to unlimited funding from Wooltru” and “Massmart has rarely managed to achieve many consecutive years of organic profit growth” are factually incorrect, a disservice to the thousands of employees who built the group and an insult to Walmart’s ability to value an acquisition.

Mark J Lamberti

Chair, Lamberti Holdings

