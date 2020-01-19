Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State’s treatment of skilled foreigners hard to understand

19 January 2020 - 19:28
Picture: 123RF/Evgeny Malkov
Whenever we read about our most educated citizens leaving the country we lament that the flight of skills will leave the country worse off.

Professionals are nurtured and trained at great cost to the country, and we expect them to put back into the system the value they gained from that training. Obviously, we encourage everyone with skills to harness those skills to ensure we build a better and more productive country.

Which is why it is so strange that our department of employment & labour spends such an enormous amount of time and effort discouraging foreigners with skills from coming to the country to share their skills.

I have been involved in numerous cases where qualified experts have wanted to come to play specialised roles in our economy. These experts have offered to train locals to perform their tasks and take over the jobs when the experts leave our shores.

It would be a simple task to engage with the employers of these foreigners to ensure their knowledge is handed over through training within a specified period.

However, the department is reluctant to even entertain discussions of this nature, leaving us with a situation where we have a flight of our own skills and don’t allow others to come in to replace them and enhance our economy.

This is a scenario  fiction writers would not be able to make up.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

