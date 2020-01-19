LETTER: SA must issue a red notice for the Guptas

I read that the Japanese government requested a “red notice” for Carlos Ghosn through Interpol, and he can now be arrested anywhere in the world. He is therefore stuck in Lebanon after his escape from Japan.

My question is why the SA government doesn’t do the same with the Guptas in Dubai, as we have much more evidence against them than the Japanese have regarding Ghosn. With such huge implications for the country from their looting, why are we still pussyfooting?

Is our government really so incompetent, or is there something else at play?

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

