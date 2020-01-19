Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is well past its sell-by date

If SA does not choose a coalition of patriots, we will allow the ANC to sign our death warrants

19 January 2020 - 19:14
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

The roller-coaster ride SA is stuck on is due entirely to the internal machinations and infighting within the ANC. We do not have government problems per se, we have terminal problems within this political organisation of pompous and self-righteous scoundrels.

The ANC has made it clear for decades to all who will listen that they are the country and must be in control of everything. The country is controlled not by a sovereign parliament but by the party politico and national executive committee, and all the other internal parts and divisions of this political septic tank. Luthuli House and the regular weekend getaways are how the ANC sees itself ruling our country.

The ANC is well past its functional sell-by date. It is time for a change. SA is suffering and may well die because this once (a very long time ago, well before any of us were born) good political party has succumbed to corruption, ineptness, nepotism and sheer ignorance, which has brought us to a breaking point.

It is time the electorate start to reclaim control. We need an SA Spring in which good citizens demand that the government step aside in favour of a coalition of patriotic and competent South Africans. Such a grand coalition would no doubt contain many good ANC people, but the weeds and parasites will have to be poisoned and fall by the wayside.

If good South Africans delay or shy away from this duty, we will do so in the knowledge that we have allowed the ANC to sign our death warrants.

Dr Peter Baker
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Domestic detractors risk undoing Tito Mboweni’s Davos message

Divided ANC is unlikely to agree on wage bill plan before the February budget
Opinion
5 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Pravin Gordhan to come under the spotlight at NEC meeting

Governing party spokesperson downplays suggestions factions will use the gathering to push for the minister’s removal
Politics
2 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Scrap the empty rhetoric and be a bit of a dictator

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to become ruthless and start acting as his promises are falling short
Opinion
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Axing Gordhan a short cut to ruin

His appointment as a personal clean-up emissary of the president has made him a target for the enablers of state capture
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: DD out of tune with SA’s hankering for life after theft

David Mabuza, Paul Mashatile and their bandwagon are calling for the booting of Pravin Gordhan to make looting Eskom easier
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
HILARY JOFFE: We need the Reserve Bank's ...
Opinion
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: The taxi driver and the ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Our house is on fire
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
CARTOON: Gwede’s nuclear option for Necsa
Opinion
5.
Why Russia’s new prime minister is no place holder
Opinion

Related Articles

SIPHO PITYANA: Halting the slide to a failed state

Opinion / On My Mind

State capture rogues: where are they now?

Features

JOHN DLUDLU: ANC has tied its own hands, so it debilitates the whole country

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.