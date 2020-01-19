LETTER: ANC has robbed the disadvantaged

If we calculate, with the help of economists, how much money has been wasted since 1994, we would have had the means to give each disadvantaged person in the country a plot serviced with water, sewerage, electricity, telephone and proper roads. This could have included schools, clinics, hospitals and colleges, and the deed to the property.

The looting and corruption by the ANC is a crime against humanity. The total must be many trillions of rand. The poor are poorer because of grand-scale theft and the Machiavellian nature of the corrupt ANC. The Zuma cadres in the ANC want to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa just to open the gravy-train floodgates again.

I vote for the Institute of Race Relations’s economic empowerment for the disadvantaged.

Ludolf van Zyl

Duynefontein

