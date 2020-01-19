LETTER: ANC gets a green light to continue looting

The recent by-elections in Schweizer-Reneke give the ANC the go-ahead to continue looting, as the municipality is already under administration due to corruption.

Residents of the local squatter camps and townships must not complain about anything again as they have endorsed this behaviour by putting the same corrupt officials back in power.

This must give Luthuli House a lot of comfort, knowing they can pillage to their hearts' content as the majority black electorate really don’t seem to mind poor services and a crumbling country. They continue to return the same incompetents every election.

For the rest of us with a conscience it foretells the future and is simultaneously incomprehensible.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail

