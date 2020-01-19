Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC gets a green light to continue looting

Schweizer-Reneke by-election results give the ruling party the go-ahead to continue looting and pillaging

19 January 2020 - 19:17
Picture: 123RF / BAKHTIAR ZEIN
The recent by-elections in Schweizer-Reneke give the ANC the go-ahead to continue looting, as the municipality is already under administration due to corruption.

Residents of the local squatter camps and townships must not complain about anything again as they have endorsed this behaviour by putting the same corrupt officials back in power.

This must give Luthuli House a lot of comfort, knowing they can pillage to their hearts' content as the majority black electorate really don’t seem to mind poor services and a crumbling country. They continue to  return the same incompetents every election.

For the rest of us with a conscience it foretells the future and is simultaneously incomprehensible.

Charles Cadman
Via e-mail 

