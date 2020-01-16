Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxi industry finances

16 January 2020 - 16:23
Germiston Taxi Rank. Picture: Masi Losi
Germiston Taxi Rank. Picture: Masi Losi

I strongly agree with Errol Hicks that we need to look into the finances of the minibus taxi industry (Taxi owners should pay up, January 15). 

However, his letter is based on an article that incorrectly referred to “profits” of R90bn, when it should have said “turnover”. That is the figure we get if we assume 8-million taxi users each spend R1,000 a month on taxi fares.

While I support the idea that the SA Revenue Service should look into the tax returns of a number of kingpins in the industry, we would do even better to look into where the R90bn goes. Most of it ends up in the middle-class pockets of the fuel industry, vehicle and parts manufacturers and the finance houses, leaving R20bn-R25bn for the taxi bosses, owners, drivers, queue marshals and other hangers-on.

The business model of the industry is doing more to sustain inequality than we imagine. Poorer people are supporting mainly middle-class people. No South African should have to pay more than R500 a month for public transport, which would be possible if the taxi industry was formalised. It’s time for 8-million South Africans to rise up.

Vaughan Mostert
Fairland

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Minibus taxi owners should be paying tax

Sars should be tracking these evaders down
Opinion
2 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Transaction Capital ticking over in bad times too

The company’s share price has climbed steadily over the period from around R8 to R22, and management draws attention to the highly defensive nature ...
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Subsidising taxis

A telematics system such as that used by insurers to monitor the driving habits of clients, should be compulsory in taxis
Opinion
4 months ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: David Mabuza’s nose out of joint
Opinion / State of play
2.
PETER BRUCE: DD out of tune with SA’s hankering ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Axing Gordhan a short cut to ruin
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Just walk away from the rot, Pravin
Opinion / Letters
5.
CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Transaction Capital shows the right business can thrive in any economy

Companies

LETTER: Tax the dodgers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxi carnage swept under the carpet

Opinion / Letters

Wild ride for taxi investors

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.