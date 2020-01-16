LETTER: Certifiably sick

Given Jacob Zuma’s track record of ducking and diving to avoid facing up to his alleged misdemeanours, we can be forgiven for treating his latest excuse with some scepticism.

Why the secrecy surrounding his health? Had a “commoner” appeared before the Zondo state capture inquiry, would he or she have been given the same privilege of hiding the illness? I think not.

The judge should have been stricter and forced Zuma’s lawyers to make public the certificate of illness. One can’t help comparing the Schabir Shaik farce to this move. Can we expect another divine healing once the commission completes its job?

Cliff Buchler

George