Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Certifiably sick

16 January 2020 - 16:22
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Given Jacob Zuma’s track record of ducking and diving to avoid facing up to his alleged misdemeanours, we can be forgiven for treating his latest excuse with some scepticism.

Why the secrecy surrounding his health? Had a “commoner” appeared before the Zondo state capture inquiry, would he or she have been given the same privilege of hiding the illness? I think not.

The judge should have been stricter and forced Zuma’s lawyers to make public the certificate of illness. One can’t help comparing the Schabir Shaik farce to this move. Can we expect another divine healing once the commission completes its job?

Cliff Buchler
George

Jacob Zuma may challenge legality of Zondo state capture inquiry

The former president says he is being used as a scapegoat for all South Africa's current woes
National
13 hours ago

Zuma said to be still too ill to appear before Zondo commission

Head of the inquiry’s legal team Paul Pretorius says they have been told Zuma is ill and receiving treatment in SA and abroad, and will not be ...
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: David Mabuza’s nose out of joint
Opinion / State of play
2.
PETER BRUCE: DD out of tune with SA’s hankering ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Axing Gordhan a short cut to ruin
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Just walk away from the rot, Pravin
Opinion / Letters
5.
CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.