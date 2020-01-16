Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Another Zondo extension

16 January 2020 - 16:12
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY

I read that justice Raymond Zondo is looking for another extension to the state-capture inquiry as his mandate expires shortly and it will “render useless” all the work he has done so far. He said the terms of reference are too broad, and “the whole process could take up to six years to look into all aspects of state capture”.

So he wants to stick to the parameters of the original state-capture report by the public protector, because I guess he realises that in another six years neither he nor Zuma will be around.

My question is why haven’t they started locking up the criminals that have been exposed so far?

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

