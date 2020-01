As a fellow sufferer, I am in total agreement with Errol Hicks that the minibus taxi industry in SA is out of control — even more so if it is a fact that their income is not taxed.

Their fight for business results in congestion at intersections, creating road hazards and dangerous conditions, especially on main routes at peak times. Even more annoying is the fact that they change to “residential” routes merely to get to their terminus quicker.

André Coetzee

Bellville