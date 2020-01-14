Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Toxic cocktail of ANC policies has destroyed Eskom

Blaming the current board, as David Mabuza has done, is nonsense

14 January 2020 - 16:56
Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN
Deputy president David Mabuza. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN

Deputy president David Mabuza’s pronouncement on the Eskom board’s dereliction in preventing load-shedding is paradoxical, highlighting the sheer ineptitude of this Zuma-lite administration.

The destruction of the once-celebrated utility was driven by two policies, both masterminded by the ANC: radical transformation, in which professional competence and common sense were set aside to appoint managers with neither the qualifications nor the experience to govern complex organisations; and a belief that state-owned enterprises could be used as unlimited ATMs, to enrich the party leadership and their surrogates.

This toxic cocktail of policies has created this unholy mess, and blaming the current board is nonsense. How does this maladroit bunch reverse this degeneration and take the steps to start growing the economy? US political economist John Galbraith said it best: “Politics is not the art of the possible, it consists in choosing between the disastrous and the unpalatable.”

The senior leadership and the numerous factions that underpin the ANC now need to consider the excruciating truth: Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy are not the solutions but the problem.

It is time all of the political parties got together and agreed that the only way out of this political mess is to form a government of national unity, which should be given five years to turn the country around.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the torches of a lynching

Ramaphosa and Gordhan are the first targets as the ANC national general council looms
Opinion
1 day ago

SA, largely thanks to Eskom, is ‘facing an unprecedented crisis’, says Busa

Business Unity SA president says the Eskom crisis should not be used as a ‘political football’ and that a ratings downgrade is to be avoided at all ...
National
7 hours ago

Numsa calls for axing of entire Eskom board

Union welcomes resignation of former chair Mabuza but says ANC leadership must do more to fix power utility
National
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan: My future is in the president’s hands

Cyril Ramaphosa urged to place Eskom under the control of mineral resources minister Mantashe
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Dangerous fools may end up running the NHI
Opinion / Letters
3.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril, Gweezy and the politics of ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
PETER BRUCE: Hamstrung Ramaphosa needs to think ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: ANC birthday bash is all window ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

SA, largely thanks to Eskom, is ‘facing an unprecedented crisis’, says Busa

National

LETTER: ANC passes the buck on Eskom

Opinion / Letters

NEVA MAKGETLA: Oh, for a light-bulb moment at Eskom

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.