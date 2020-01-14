Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Just walk away from the rot, Pravin

Public enterprises minister should hand back the keys to Eskom and the others and let the ANC destroy them all

14 January 2020 - 14:57
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY

Is it worth it, for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan? If I didn’t know better I would think he was public enemy number one. Why do his own comrades hate him?

I am reminded of the persecution of Leon Trotsky by Joseph Stalin. Trotsky, the brains of the Russian Revolution, was chased into exile by Stalin supporters.

Gordhan’s family is under attack. His own comrades are leading the attack. Why doesn’t he resign as a minister and spare his family the pain?  What is happening to him that makes me wonder if serving the people as a politician is worth all the trouble and betrayal?

I understand why Julius Malema and the EFF hate him. Malema is not a fan of Indians in general. He will not rest until Gordhan is gone. He won’t stop throwing mud. But Cosatu? Then again, it is no surprise that the once mighty Cosatu has lost direction. When the workers were looking to Cosatu for leadership it was nowhere to be found.

Remember the illegal-garnishee order scandal? It was a capitalist — not Cosatu — that went to court to fight for farm workers’ rights. Cosatu protected Jacob Zuma and chased away Zwelinzima Vavi.  Today the same Cosatu is siding with the looters to stop the government from exposing the Zuma rot at Eskom.

The defenders of state capture will stop at nothing.  If the propaganda war fails, bullets will follow. Gordhan should hand back the keys to Eskom, Denel, SA Airways, Transnet, Prasa and the SA Revenue Service and walk away. Let the ANC destroy them. His family members need their father.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

Pravin Gordhan: My future is in the president’s hands

Cyril Ramaphosa urged to place Eskom under the control of mineral resources minister Mantashe
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa fails to meet expectations of decisive action for change

The ANC's uninspiring January 8 statement delivered by the president fails to offer much that was new
Politics
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the torches of a lynching

Ramaphosa and Gordhan are the first targets as the ANC national general council looms
Opinion
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril, Gweezy and the politics of ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Dangerous fools may end up running the NHI
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: ANC birthday bash is all window ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
PETER BRUCE: Hamstrung Ramaphosa needs to think ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.