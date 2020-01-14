LETTER: Just walk away from the rot, Pravin

Is it worth it, for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan? If I didn’t know better I would think he was public enemy number one. Why do his own comrades hate him?

I am reminded of the persecution of Leon Trotsky by Joseph Stalin. Trotsky, the brains of the Russian Revolution, was chased into exile by Stalin supporters.

Gordhan’s family is under attack. His own comrades are leading the attack. Why doesn’t he resign as a minister and spare his family the pain? What is happening to him that makes me wonder if serving the people as a politician is worth all the trouble and betrayal?

I understand why Julius Malema and the EFF hate him. Malema is not a fan of Indians in general. He will not rest until Gordhan is gone. He won’t stop throwing mud. But Cosatu? Then again, it is no surprise that the once mighty Cosatu has lost direction. When the workers were looking to Cosatu for leadership it was nowhere to be found.

Remember the illegal-garnishee order scandal? It was a capitalist — not Cosatu — that went to court to fight for farm workers’ rights. Cosatu protected Jacob Zuma and chased away Zwelinzima Vavi. Today the same Cosatu is siding with the looters to stop the government from exposing the Zuma rot at Eskom.

The defenders of state capture will stop at nothing. If the propaganda war fails, bullets will follow. Gordhan should hand back the keys to Eskom, Denel, SA Airways, Transnet, Prasa and the SA Revenue Service and walk away. Let the ANC destroy them. His family members need their father.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail