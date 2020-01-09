Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why not introduce poultry tariffs?

Importers signing on to master plan is like turkeys voting for Christmas

09 January 2020 - 14:56
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

I spent years jousting with Francois Baird of Fairplay, but for once I agree with him (“Still no action on poultry,” January 8). All parties agreed to increased tariffs in the poultry master plan, so why not introduce the tariffs, and those that object can take the matter on review?

My view, which will probably anger my former colleagues, is that the plan is totally one sided with its stated aim being the reduction of imports. For importers to have signed on to this is akin to turkeys voting for Christmas. But then I left the industry more than a year ago and was not privy to discussions.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

