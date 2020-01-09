LETTER: New refugee rules are strange

Not only is the law strange, but it could be exceptionally destructive in its interpretation. The new suggested regulations give the minister and his officials enormous power to interpret anything said by any refugee. If a refugee is here legally with the correct paperwork, one would expect the individual to be treated with dignity and respect.

In a report by the portfolio committee on employment and labour at the end of October, the majority of the committee saw fit to observe that “some employers still employ foreign nationals for jobs that do not require critical/scarce skills”. Although the foreign nationals have work permits, the committee still saw this as a negative practice.

The majority of the committee recommended that “the department of employment and labour should co-operate with the department of home affairs in addressing the issue of employment of foreign nationals for jobs that can be done by South Africans”.

Michael Bagraim, Deputy shadow employment and labour minister

