LETTER: How about saying sorry?

I would not want to be in the ANC leadership on the organisation’s 108th birthday. What does one say at a birthday celebration when you are a leader of a failed party leading a failed government of a failed country?

I suppose it is too much to ask for honest reflection as there is no honest leadership at any level in the ANC.

How about sorry SA, we acknowledge we failed with Eskom, we failed with clean governance, we failed with land reform, we failed with job creation, we reduced education to the lowest common denominator, we failed with local government, we failed with policing, we knowingly elected thieves and crooks to the highest office in the land and openly support terrorist organisations and dictatorships?

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail